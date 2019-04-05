Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Best sniper on team of studs

Guentzel scored his 39th goal of the season Thursday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

His dream season continues. Guentzel has 74 points in 81 games and those 39 goals put him in 12th in the NHL. And tops on the Pens. Yes, you read that right -- Guentzel is ahead of Sidney Crosby (34), Evgeni Malkin (21) and Phil Kessel (27) on the goal list. Wow.