Guentzel provided an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Guentzel has a point in all four games versus the Rangers, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice in nine contests in the playoffs. The winger is up to four goals, five assists, 25 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating. Guentzel's top-line assignment and significant power-play role will make him a key player as the Hurricanes look to bounce back from their 3-1 series deficit.