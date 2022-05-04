Guentzel scored two goals on eight shots in Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime Game 1 win over the Rangers.

Guentzel singlehandedly erased a 2-0 deficit in the second period, converting all alone in front and later scoring on a 2-on-2 rush. His gaudy shot total can be attributed to the length of the game, as seven different Penguins finished with at least six shots on goal.