Guentzel scored a pair of empty-net goals in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

This is what dreams are made of in fantasy hockey. Just when you think your player is about to lay an egg in the box score, he scores back-to-back insurance goals for his team and provides that huge rush for DFS players who likely paid a premium to roll with one of the league's top wingers. Guentzel has fit right in with the Hurricanes, adding 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) through 16 games following his trade from the Penguins and working past an upper-body injury. As expected, the Hurricanes have been rolling with Guentzel on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, and he's directly benefiting from Sebastian Aho capping off a career-best season in nearly every offensive metric.