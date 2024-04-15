Guentzel notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Guentzel continues to thrive with the Hurricanes in a top-line role. He set up Sebastian Aho for the empty-netter Sunday to seal the win. Since he was traded from Pittsburgh, Guentzel has eight goals and 17 helpers over 17 appearances. That gives him 77 points, 238 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 67 contests overall.