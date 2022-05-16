Guentzel scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Guentzel made a dazzling play, kicking the puck up in the air and batting it in with his stick just below the crossbar for the Penguins' second tally. The 27-year-old winger was at his best in the playoffs with eight tallies, two assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in seven contests, but the Penguins' season ended with Sunday's loss. The winger is essentially a lock to return to a top-line role in 2022-23 after a 40-goal, 84-point effort in 76 regular-season outings this year.