Penguins' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Designated for waivers
Dea was placed on waivers Thursday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
With general manager Jim Rutherford essentially guaranteeing Daniel Sprong would make the 23-man roster, there was really only two spots available and Dea will not be one of the guys sticking around for Opening Night. The 24-year-old should headline the list of potential call-ups throughout the season and could see action in a handful of NHL games as a stand-in.
