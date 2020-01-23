Penguins' Justin Schultz: Off injured reserve

Schultz (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Schultz practiced with the team in a regular sweater prior to Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia, indicating he is close to returning. With the extra time off thanks to the All-Star break and Pittsburgh's bye week, the Penguins faithful will no doubt be expecting to see the blueliner back in the lineup against the Flyers on Jan. 31. Even if cleared to play, coach Mike Sullivan will almost certainly label the 29-year-old as a game-time decision, though by activating him off IR, the club as removed an additional step in the process already.