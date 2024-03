Schultz logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Schultz has just three points over 12 outings in March, but two of them have been power-play helpers. The 33-year-old defenseman is on the first unit while both Vince Dunn (upper body) and Ryker Evans (lower body) are out. Schultz has 21 points, 85 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 61 contests this season.