Schultz notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Schultz has two points over eight games in March, matching his production from seven outings in February. The 33-year-old defenseman has seen steady power-play time this month while Vince Dunn (upper body) is sidelined. Schultz has 20 points (six on the power play), 78 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 57 appearances this season, playing mainly in a third-pairing role.