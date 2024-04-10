Schultz scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Schultz has five points over his last five outings. The 33-year-old defenseman has struggled to put up steady offense for much of the season outside of the last couple of weeks. He's up to seven goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 65 appearances. Schultz's place in the lineup is likely safe as long as Vince Dunn (upper body) remains out.