Schultz scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Schultz got things going with his first-period tally, snapping a five-game slump. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, 74 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 52 appearances this season. Schultz remains in a third-pairing role -- he ultimately didn't see much difference in his role Tuesday with Vince Dunn (undisclosed) out of action following an injury in Monday's game.