Schultz logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Schultz helped out on a Shane Wright tally in the second period. With both of Vince Dunn (undisclosed) and Adam Larsson (personal) sidelined, Schultz played 19:07 in Friday's game after being a healthy scratch in the previous two contests. Schultz is at 23 points, 88 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 64 appearances.