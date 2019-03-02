Penguins' Justin Schultz: Sparks offense in OT loss
Schultz picked up two assists, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
That's now six points (one goal, five helpers) in seven games for Schultz since returning to action from a broken leg, with three of his assists coming with the man advantage. Once Kris Letang (upper body) is back on the ice, however, Schultz's power-play time will be reduced, making it tough for him to maintain that pace even given the talent around him on the Pens' roster.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Grabs helper•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Steps up without top d-men•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records back-to-back assists•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Will play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...