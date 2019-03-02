Penguins' Justin Schultz: Sparks offense in OT loss

Schultz picked up two assists, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

That's now six points (one goal, five helpers) in seven games for Schultz since returning to action from a broken leg, with three of his assists coming with the man advantage. Once Kris Letang (upper body) is back on the ice, however, Schultz's power-play time will be reduced, making it tough for him to maintain that pace even given the talent around him on the Pens' roster.