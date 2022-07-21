Kapanen inked a two-year, $6.4 million contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Kapanen is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which he registered just .41 points per game, his lowest averaging since coming into the league in 2017-18. Once thought to be a lock to play with Evgeni Malkin, the 25-year-old Kapanen's offensive struggles have seen him relegated to a third-line role. At this point, the winger should probably be considered a high-risk fantasy option given his inconsistency and lack of a clear top-six role.