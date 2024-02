Kapanen (lower body) is prepared to rejoin the lineup versus Buffalo on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Kapanen will return following a seven-game absence due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had managed just one goal in his last 28 outings while putting 40 shots on net and generating five helpers. The Finn hasn't reached the 20-goal threshold since 2018-19 when he was with Toronto and looks no closer to hitting that mark this season either.