Letang left Monday's practice early because he is "nicked up a little bit" according to coach Mike Sullivan, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Letang will have some extra time to get back to 100 percent before Wednesday's matchup with the Panthers, though the Penguins are heading into a back-to-back. The veteran blueliner has managed just one point in his last seven contests despite replacing Erik Karlsson on the No. 1 power-play unit. If Letang were to miss any time, it would likely mean more minutes for John Ludvig and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.