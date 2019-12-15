Penguins' Kris Letang: Sets up three goals

Letang collected three assists and two shots with three hits and two blocks in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Letang, who logged a team-high 27:41 of ice time, assisted on the Penguins' first three goals as Pittsburgh turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The 32-year-old has six assists over his last four games and now has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 25 games this season. Long one of the NHL's most productive defensemen, Letang has shown no signs of slowing down in 2019-20.