Letang scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Montreal.

Letang got Pittsburgh on the board midway through the first period, beating Cayden Primeau with a wrister through traffic to tie the game 1-1. The 36-year-old blueliner added an empty-netter in the final frame to seal the Penguins 4-1 win. It's Letang's first multi-point game since Jan. 4 -- he came into Thursday with just one goal and three points in his last 11 contests. Overall, Letang has 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) through 54 games this season.

