Eller logged a shorthanded assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Eller set up a Drew O'Connor goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Eller hasn't shown a lot of consistency on offense, rarely getting on the scoresheet multiple games in a row. He's still managed 30 points (five on the power play, two shorthanded) with 151 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-2 rating through 80 contests in a third-line role.