Eller scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

The 34-year-old center's tally almost exactly midway through the second period tied the game at 3-3, but New York dominated the second half of the contest. Eller was on the Penguins' top power-play unit Saturday and led the team with six shots on net, but his offensive contributions remain inconsistent. He's been held off the scoresheet in six of nine March games, producing just two goals and four points on the month so far.