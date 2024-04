Eller scored a goal on three shots and earned an assist versus the Capitals on Thursday.

Eller made his former club pay with a two-point effort that will boost the Penguins' long-shot chances of making the postseason. With his empty-net tally, the 34-year-old center was also able to bring his eight-game goal drought to a close. If he can secure just one more point, Eller will get back over the 30-point threshold after missing that mark last year.