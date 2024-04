Eller missed Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness and is consequently questionable for Thursday's contest versus Detroit, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Eller has 15 goals and 29 points in 78 contests this season. If he can't play Thursday, then Radim Zohorna, who was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, will likely draw into the lineup versus the Red Wings.