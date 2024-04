Eller (illness) will be an option to face Detroit on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Eller has scored just one goal in his last 11 outings while adding two helpers and 15 shots. Despite the lack of goals, the veteran center figures to be a lock for the lineup when healthy, especially given his defensive abilities and penalty-killing. In 78 games this season, Eller has picked up 15 goals and 14 assists while averaging 15:57 of ice time.