Eller was one of six Penguins to play in all 82 games this season, registering 15 goals and 16 helpers.

Eller was a solid addition to the Penguins roster, slotting into a third-line center role while also seeing time with the No. 2 power-play unit. Looking ahead to next year, the veteran center's ceiling figures to be in the 30-40 point range, making him a decent mid-range fantasy target.