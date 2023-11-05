Pettersson posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Pettersson helped out on Reilly Smith's second goal of the first period. The helper was Pettersson's third point in 10 outings this season and his first in six games. The 27-year-old blueliner has added nine shots on net, a plus-7 rating, 14 PIM, 15 blocked shots and eight hits in a top-four role alongside Erik Karlsson on the second pairing.