According to coach Mike Sullivan, Pysyk will be out "longer term" with a lower-body injury, source reports.

Pysyk, who is attending Pittsburgh's training camp on a PTO, missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season with an Achilles injury, so it obviously doesn't bode well for his chances of securing a contract with a Penguins that he's already expected to miss extended time with a lower-body issue.