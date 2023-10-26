Pysyk (lower body) skated prior to Pittsburgh's morning skate Thursday, though coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "His status hasn't changed," per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Pysyk technically remains unsigned by the team after getting hurt during training camp while on a PTO. In addition to getting back to 100 percent, the club would need to create a spot on the 23-man roster to sign the veteran blueliner. At this point, given his lengthy recovery, it's possible Pysyk will sign an AHL-only contract once cleared to play in order to get some game action in before the Penguins would consider an NHL deal.