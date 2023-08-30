Pysyk signed a professional tryout agreement with the Penguins on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Pysyk missed all of 2022-23 due to an Achilles injury he suffered last July after signing with the Red Wings. The 31-year-old defenseman had 12 points in 68 outings with the Sabres in 2021-22, and he's shown the versatility to play either as a third-pairing defenseman or bottom-six forward in previous years. If Pysyk can earn a contract from the Penguins, he would bolster their organizational defensive depth.