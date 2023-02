Pysyk (Achilles) is not expected to return during the 2022-23 season, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Pysyk reinjured his Achilles in November and it seems like he'll end up missing the entire campaign. The 31-year-old blueliner could be ready for training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season but more information on that should be available later in his rehab process.