Pysyk (lower body)inked a professional tryout agreement with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Pysyk had a PTO with Pittsburgh during training camp but was unable to get into any game action after suffering the injury early in camp. Pysyk missed the entire 2022-23 season after undergoing Achilles surgery in July of 2022. Look for Pysyk to get in ample AHL game action before Pittsburgh decides if he is good enough to play again in the NHL.