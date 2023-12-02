Pysyk signed a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Saturday,

Pysyk was immediately placed on waivers. He will give the Flames a depth defenseman after they dealt Nikita Zadorov to Vancouver on Thursday. Pysyk signed a professional tryout agreement with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a month ago and played eight games, picking up one assist. He missed the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing Achilles surgery in July of 2022. The 31-year-old should get ice time with AHL Calgary as the Flames currently have seven blueliners, as well as Oliver Kylington due back shortly after missing all of 2022-23 and the start of this season for personal reasons.