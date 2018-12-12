Penguins' Matt Cullen: Game-time call
Cullen (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Chicago.
Cullen has been making strides in his recovery and could be ready to go versus the Hawks. If the veteran center is given the all-clear, which requires him to be activated off injured reserve, Garrett Wilson figures to be the odd man out of the lineup. In his return to Pittsburgh, Cullen has two goals, two assists and 26 shots in 18 games while averaging 11:46 of ice time.
