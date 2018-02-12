Penguins' Matt Murray: Posts 34 saves versus Blues
Murray stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Sunday.
It hasn't been a banner year for the 23-year-old, but this was one of Murray's best performances of the season. He needed to be good early and often in this one, and he was the Penguins' best player. He's still allowing two many goals overall, but Murray is 4-0-1 in his last five starts and has battle quite well since losing his dad. Murray should continue to rack of victories as the Penguins steam roll towards the playoffs.
