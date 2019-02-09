Penguins' Matt Murray: Will be backup against Lightning
Murray (upper body) will serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Murray probably could have played if this were a playoff game, but with a solid No. 2 behind him in DeSmith, there's no reason to rush the Thunder Bay native back into action. Heading into the rest of the season, the 24-year-old Murray figures to see the bulk of the workload, though he could cede a handful of starts in order to be ready for a deep playoff run.
