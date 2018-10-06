Penguins' Matt Murray: Will square off against Habs

Murray will defend the home net from the Canadiens on Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The man affectionally know as "The Other Crosby" says Murray will be countered by Carey Price in this cross-conference affair. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Murray skated away with an overtime win in his season debut Thursday, despite the Capitals hanging six goals on him between 36 shots and 61:20 in the crease. The Ontario native defeated the Habs in his only appearance against them in 2017-18.