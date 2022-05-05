Beaulieau (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Beaulieu is unlikely to see significant minutes in the postseason even if he does manage to get into a game. Considering the 29-year-old's limited offensive upside, he will be hard-pressed to offer more than low-end fantasy value even if he does play at some point.
