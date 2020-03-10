Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Suffers lower-body injury

Bjugstad sustained a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

Bjugstad was just three games back from core muscle surgery which cost him 43 contests. The center was also sidelined by a lower-body injury early in the season which forced him to miss nine outings. In total, the Minneapolis native has logged a mere 13 games this season and seems set for a third extended absence. With Bjugstad once again out of the lineup, Jared McCann will shift over to center the third-line while Sam Lafferty comes down from the press box.