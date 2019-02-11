Penguins' Nick Bjugstad: Will play Monday
Bjugstad (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Monday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
Bjugstad won't miss any time due to his undisclosed injury and is slated to line up on the wing with Evgeni Malkin (upper body). Playing with Malkin and Phil Kessel is about as plum an assignment there is in the league and should bolster Bjugstad's chance of ending his five-game goal drought. The Minneapolis native is also set to play with the second power-play unit, as coach Mike Sullivan shuffles things around in hopes of stopping the number of shorthanded goals the Pens are giving up.
