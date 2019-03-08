Penguins' Phil Kessel: Big goal ends massive drought

Kessel ended a 16-game goal drought Thursday when he sniped the game winner in a 3-0 victory over Columbus.

Kessel scored his first goal since Jan. 30; it came on the power play. Snipers do go through droughts, but this one was a doozy. Still, Kessel is clipping along at a point-per-game pace. Hopefully this snipe starts a sweet little run for the talented winger.