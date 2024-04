Rakell scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's season-finale loss to the Islanders.

Rakell was much maligned for most of the season due to his lack of offensive production but seems to have benefitted from teaming up with Michael Bunting. In 21 post-deadline outings, the 30-year-old Rakell garnered six goals and four assists. Despite the late surge, Rakell still missed the 40-point threshold for just the second time over his last nine seasons.