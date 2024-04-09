Rakell scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Rakell opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Ilya Samsonov with a turnaround wrister to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The 30-year-old Rakell has three goals over his last six contests after scoring just twice in his previous 12 games. He's up to 14 goals and 33 points through 66 games this year.