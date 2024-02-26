Rakell produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Flyers.

After helping to set up a Sidney Crosby tally in the first period, Rakell potted his own in the third. The 30-year-old remains erratic, but skating alongside Crosby at even strength gives him some fantasy ceiling, and the injury sustained by Bryan Rust (upper body) on Sunday could make Rakell's spot on the power play more secure. He's delivered three multi-point performances in the last 10 games, but has just one goal and seven points over that stretch.