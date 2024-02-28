Rakell scored a pair of goals on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Rakell buried a couple of feeds from Sidney Crosby to help the Penguins erase a 2-0 deficit. With Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body) both out, Rakell has a golden chance to secure his place on the top line. The 30-year-old has done well lately with three goals and four assists over his last six outings. Rakell is up to eight goals, 25 points, 105 shots on net, 71 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 44 outings overall.