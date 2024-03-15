Rakell scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Rakell extended Pittsburgh's lead to 5-3 early in the third period, deflecting a John Ludvig shot past Magnus Chrona to snap a four-game scoring drought. The 30-year-old Rakell came into the contest with just one goal and two points in his previous eight games, though he should continue to see time in the Pens' top six following Jake Guentzel's trade to Carolina. Rakell is up to 10 goals and 18 points in 53 games this season after tallying 60 points in the 2022-23 campaign.