Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Absent from practice Monday

Crosby (lower body) was not in attendance for Monday's practice session, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

While the team hasn't released any further details regarding the nature or severity of Crosby's injury, the fact that he isn't practicing doesn't bode well for his availability versus the Rangers on Tuesday. The 32-year-old center is off to a blistering pace to start the year, as he registered 17 points in 17 games, which would set him up for a seventh straight 80-plus point campaign. If Crosby does miss any time, Evgeni Malkin would slot into a first-line role, though coach Mike Sullivan could bump his entire group, including Alex Galchenyuk and Bryan Rust, up to the top line, while Jared McCann figures to move back to center as he did during Malkin's absence.