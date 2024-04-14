Crosby registered an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Crosby helped out on a Bryan Rust tally in the second period. The 36-year-old Crosby just reached 1,000 career assists Thursday versus the Red Wings, and he's not slowing down the Penguins in an intense battle for a playoff spot. The superstar center has 21 points over the last 11 games, and he's at 90 points, 268 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-9 rating through 80 contests overall.