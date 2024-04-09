Crosby picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Crosby set up Drew O'Connor's game-tying goal midway through the third period, forcing overtime in an eventual 3-2 defeat. The 36-year-old center has points in eight of his last nine games -- he's totaled seven goals and 10 assists in that span. Crosby's up to 86 points (40 goals, 46 assists) through 78 games this year, the 13th time in his NHL career that he's surpassed the 80-point threshold.