Crosby scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The Penguins were staring at a 3-1 deficit heading into the third period in a game they could ill afford to lose, but Crosby sparked a five-goal rally by tapping home the puck from in close early in the final frame. The 36-year-old is trying to drag Pittsburgh into the playoffs, scoring six goals and 15 points over the last six games, and Crosby sits one goal short of his third career 40-goal campaign. Only four other players in NHL history -- Johnny Bucyk, Brendan Shanahan, Alex Ovechkin and Gordie Howe -- have potted 40 at an older age.