Crosby registered a pair of helpers in a 5-4 defeat to the Islanders in the Penguins's season finale Wednesday.

Crosby averaged over a point per game for the 19th consecutive season, including scoring 40-plus goals for the first time since 2016-17. While the world-class center won't be playing in the postseason this year, he should have a busy offseason that includes signing an extension with the club once he officially enters the last season of his current deal July 1.